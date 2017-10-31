Kevin aiming to jazz up your Monday night at Bedford pub

The jazz vocalist, Kevin Fitzsimmons, will lead the weekly jazz session at The White Horse in Bedford on Monday night.

He will perform alongside Leon Greening on piano, Darren McCarthy on double bass and Mark Hale on drums.

Organisers are promising creative and original mainstream jazz from one of today’s most individual new male jazz voices.

A charismatic singer/songwriter, Kevin Fitzsimmons has been praised by a number of different jazz critics for his naturally swinging vocal, ‘elastic’ phrasing and engaging, highly personable stage presence.

He sings with some of the UK’s top straight-ahead and modern bebop musicians (players described by Jazzwise magazine in review of Fitzsimmons’ album as “the cream of UK straight-ahead jazz musicians”).

Known for their sassy new take on the genre, they re-style carefully-chosen standards from the likes of Legrand, Strayhorn, Jobim, Mercer, Ellington with taste and verve.

The concert will be interspersed with their formidable jazz versions of classic pop recordings by the likes of The Beatles, Sam Cooke, Sting, Billy Preston, Paul Weller, Supergrass) plus a few of Fitzsimmons’own songs – some co-written with Sax Appeal frontman Derek Nash. He has garnered fans from far and wide.

The music starts at 8.30pm and there is a suggested contribution of £5 per listener to ensure the musicians get a fair fee for their performance.