Jazz on guitar and vibraphone to get week off to bright start

Guitarist Harry Sankey and vibraphonist Nathaniel Steele will play a number of jazz favourites at the Bedford Arms in Bromham Road on Monday February 6.

They will lead a quartet playing music by Benny Goodman as well as some much-loved Jazz standards.

Nathaniel Steele is a jazz vibraphone player and drummer based in London. Since his arrival on the scene, he has quickly gained a reputation as a talented musician to watch out for, described by Clark Tracey as “one of the best vibes players this country has ever produced”. Following in the style of Milt Jackson and Cal Tjader, Nat takes a two-mallet approach to improvisation, focusing on melodic interpretation and a swing feel.

His quartet is regularly featured at the Late, Late show at Ronnie Scott’s and as a result he has recently attracted compliments for his playing from the likes of Benny Green, Joe Locke and Jason Marsalis.

Harry Sankey has performed at some of the UK’s top venues and festivals including Turin Jazz Club, The 606, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and the Royal Albert Hall and his work with music has taken him around the world.

Music starts at 8.30pm with suggested contributions of £5 per person. See facebook.com/bedfordarmsmondaynightjazz for more.