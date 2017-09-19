Jazz man Leo brings a night of top music to the White Horse

One of London’s leading jazz tenor saxophonists will be playing at The White Horse in Bedford on Monday night.

Leo Richardson, known for his contemporary hard-bop style, will perform at the regular Monday jazz nights.

His most significant influences include John Coltrane, Joe Henderson, Dexter Gordon, Horace Silver and Art Blakey.

In 2009, Leo was awarded a scholarship to study jazz at the prestigious Trinity College of Music.

In 2012, Leo was awarded the Trinity College of Music Jazz Achievement Award and in 2013 graduated with a 1st class degree with honours in Jazz Performance. He was also a Worshipful Company of Musicians Young Jazz Musician of the Year finalist in 2016.

Since graduating, Leo has been making a name for himself on the London jazz scene. He has become an in demand side man and has collaborated with many well known musicians at acclaimed venues such as Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, The Royal Albert Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, 02 Arena, Cadogan Hall, The Vortex Jazz Club and Glastonbury Music Festival.

In 2015, Leo was nominated in the London Music Awards for Rising Star in the Jazz category. He regularly hosts the Late Late Show at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club with his own quartet.

Leo is also about to release his debut album, The Chase, next month.

There is a suggested contribution of £5 per listener to pay the musicians a fair fee for their performance.