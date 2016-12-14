It’s party time with laughter galore at Castle Comedy night in Bedford

Castle Comedy Bedford holds a Christmas Party Special tomorrow (Friday), with top talent bringing festive cheer.

There will be cake, party poppers, Chocolate Yule log, mince pies, crackers and prizes at the Gordon Arms Ent Shed – plus three comedians spreading seasonal mirth.

Headlining the show is Steve Day. Steve describes himself as Britain’s only deaf comedian, and is known for his warm, witty and engaging style while dealing with the dilemmas of being a deaf man in a hearing world. A familiar voice on Radio 4, Steve has had three national tours and received rave reviews whenever he has taken a show to the Edinburgh Festival.

Also on the bill is musical comedian Carly Smallman.

Her unique blend of impropriety and sincerity has established her as a firm favourite in London clubs and beyond.

She has written for BBC Comedy Online and has appeared on several TV and radio shows including.

The night will also feature President Obonjo, the UK’s only comedy dictator.

He demand laughs and tends to get them.

Castle Comedy regular Paul Revill will host the night.

Doors Open at 7.30pm and the shows start at 8.15pm. Ticket cost £12.

Call 07736 060541 to book.