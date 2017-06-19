Irreverent take on Macbeth by imaginative theatre trio in Bedford

A riotous and playful reinvention of Macbeth that puts the witches at the centre of the dark and bloody tragedy comes to Bedford next week.

Theatre company 6FootStories presents its version of the story at The Place on Wednesday June 28 from 7.30pm.

The play tells of three gnarly fortune-tellers who live amongst the rats in an old junk yard, apart from decent society. Eager to teach the selfish world of man a lesson, they prepare a fortune reading that will destroy a throne and everything around it.

Performed by just three actors with a junk yard set full of props, the major roles are swapped between them as they hurtle through the witches’ prophecy using storytelling, live music and physical theatre.

The theatre company describes itself as “inspired by reality, by our dreams and by our imaginations.”

Everything Theatre said the show is as “an intelligent, exhilaratingly blasphemous sprint through a revered Shakespearean tragedy”.

The Theatre Tourist hailed it as “madcap, bohemian and altogether brilliant”.

Tickets cost £10 or £8.50 for concessions.

Call 01234 354321 or visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book or for more information.