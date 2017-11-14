Irish superstar Imelda May brings LP tour to the region

A limited number of tickets remain for Irish superstar singer and songwriter Imelda May who is back in the region on Friday to headline The Corn Exchange in Bedford.

May released her latest single Leave Me Lonely in October and recently performed the Irish National Anthem in front of a global audience of more than 50 million people ahead of the historic boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, a fellow Dubliner, in Las Vegas.

May said: “I was thrilled to be asked by Conor McGregor to sing our national anthem ‘Amhran na bhFiann’.

“It was such an honour for me to open for him and represent our country with him at such a huge international sporting event.

“I cannot tell you how emotional I felt while singing. Conor did us proud and I hope I did too.”

May’s new single is taken from her latest album Life. Love. Flesh. Blood and is a slinky rock track which features a gritty bass line from Zach Dawes and a typically powerful, evocative vocal from Imelda.

She said: “It’s about that time in a relationship when you miss the other person as soon as they’re gone.

“The minute they go out of the door, you want them back again. It fires things up even more, you realise how much you want them. It’s like ‘why do I long for you more when you leave me lonely?’”

Recorded in Nashville and produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett, the record is on course to be one of 2017’s biggest sellers.

On release, it topped the UK Americana chart and landed No.5 in the official UK album chart (her second UK top 5) with Imelda’s strongest first sales week ever in the UK.

The album also received the best reviews of her career, championed by publications including The Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard, Q, Daily Mirror and The Sun.

Imelda has so far promoted Life. Love. Flesh. Blood with performances on BBC1’s The One Show, The Graham Norton Show and ITV’s Tonight At The London Palladium.

She also appeared on Chris Evans BBC Radio 2 show, where covered U2’s I Still Haven’t Found What I Was Looking For.

Imelda May headlines the Bedford venue on Friday, November 17.

Tickets cost £35 before fees. Doors open at 7pm.

For more details, visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk and www.facebook.com/ImeldaMayOfficial

