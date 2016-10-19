Intimate love story is told in stage musical by Marianettes in Bedford

Marianettes Amateur Musical Comedy Society presents a powerful and intimate musical in Bedford this month.

In a departure from the large scale musicals usually performed by The Marianettes, The Last Five Years features a cast of two.

The show offers an insight into a couple’s doomed marriage. Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, are 20-somethings in New York who meet, fall in love, marry, and divorce over the span of five years.

Cathy tells the story from the end of their marriage – Jamie begins from when they first meet.

As the musical unfolds, Cathy moves backward in time to the beginning of the relationship as Jamie moves toward the end. They meet only once, in the middle, at their wedding.

The Marianettes are working with two local charities – The Friends of Bedford Hospital and the MS Centre Bedford and Northants.

The show runs at Trinity Arts and Leisure Theatre, Bromham Road, Bedford, at 8pm from Tuesday to Saturday, October 25 to 29.

Tickets for the show are £14 each.

Call 07832 845 783, or visit www.bedfordmarianettes.org.uk to book.