Hit after hit from big names of the ‘80s and ‘90s scenes at Bedford Park

Some of the biggest names from the 1980s and ‘90s are coming to town this week to get the Bedford Park Concerts off to a poptastic start.

The line-up on Friday August 4 is headlined by Jason Donovan, who shot to fame playing Scott Robinson in Neighbours, a role which involved marrying Charlene Mitchell, played by Kylie Minogue.

Jason went on to have a successful pop career with hits including Too Many Broken Hearts, Sealed with a Kiss, and his duet with Minogue, Especially for You. He then became a star on the West End owing to his lead role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in 1991, and has been a mainstay of stage, screen and radio since.

Also on the bill are Go West, best known for singles including We Close Our EyesCall Me, King of Wishful Thinking and Faithful in a chart career spanning from 1985 to 1993.

They will be joined on the day by Nik Kershaw, who made a big impact on Britain’s pop scene in the 1980s with tracks such as Wouldn’t it be Good and The Riddle. Baby D, best known for the 1994 hit Let Me Be Your Fantasy, Rozalla, whose hits include Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good) and DJ favourite Dave Pearce complete the bill.

See bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk to book.