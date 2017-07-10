Hip hop meets country games at the Daxtonbury Festival in Bedfordshire

Festival-goers can hear great music and celebrate rural life at the Daxtonbury Festival in Podinton from July 14 to 16.

The event boasts a full line-up of bands who have agreed to waive their normal appearance fees in order to support the event and aid its fundraising for charities including Medical Detection Dogs.

Acts include hip hop favourites Credit To The Nation, The Ouse Valley Singles Club, London-based Paleosonik, Easydread, Elijah Miller and popular local bands such as The Workshop Boys, Lost 4 Words and Thr3e. There will also be DJ sets on The Love Boat stage taking party lovers into the night.

Visitors can also try their hand at clay pigeon shooting, run the dog agility course, watch chain saw carving, enjoy craft demonstrations and take part in a hotly contested welly-wanging competition. In addition, there will be a Viking Village, occupied for one weekend only by a gallant band of Scandinavian warriors and their women-folk also annually invade this peaceful corner of rural England.

There is also a Kids Area with bouncy castles, pony rides and other attractions.

Weekend tickets , which include free overnight camping, start at £30 and day tickets at £12. See daxtonburyfestival.co.uk for more.