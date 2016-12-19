Have a wizard time at Bedford theatre with Harry Potter spin-off

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat this week when The Tales of Beedle the Bard come to the stage in Bedford.

JK Rowling’s “uniquely magical” stories reveal secrets about the background of her most popular characters. Audiences can find out about the origins of Harry Potter’s cloak of invisibility, discover why there’s no point trying to outsmart Death and learn the secret ingredients to success

One of he tales, The Fountain of Fair Fortune, is particularly appropriate for the festive season as it was the subject of “the sole attempt to introduce a Christmas pantomime to Hogwarts’ festive celebrations”.

The show is staged at the Quarry Theatre on Thursday December 22 and Friday December 23 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Theatre manager James Pharaoh said: “Don’t forget your sorting hat, your stripy tights and your wizards’ cloaks.

“Give your owls a good brush and get your broomsticks ready to fly you down to the Quarry Theatre.”

Warner Bros. Entertainment and JK Rowling are not responsible for this event but, subject to conditions, they have kindly granted permission to use the Harry Potter trade mark and other materials.

Tickets cost £8 or £6 for concessions. The show runs for 75 minutes, including an interval. Call 01234 362269 or visit www.quarrytheatre.org.uk to book.