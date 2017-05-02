Hardy’s Wessex brought to Bedford by theatre company

A classic work by Thomas Hardy will be played out in Bedford next week when The Place stages Far from the Madding Crowd.

The work is one of the most popular of Hardy’s works. It tells the story of the young farmer Gabriel Oak and his love for and pursuit of the elusive and headstrong Bathsheba Everdene.

But her wayward nature leads her into the path of the dashing Sergeant Troy. The introverted and reclusive gentleman farmer, Mr Boldwood, finds his love for her fills him with a fearful sense of exposure culminating almost inevitably in both tragedy and true love.

The play is presented by Hotbuckle Productions, which specialises in adapting classic novels with humour and emotion, aiming to make them accessible to everyone.

Far from the Madding Crowd was published in 1874. It was Thomas Hardy’s fourth novel and his first major literary success.

The novel was the the first to be set in Hardy’s fictional county of Wessex in rural England. It deals in themes of love, honour and betrayal, against a backdrop of the seemingly idyllic, but often harsh, realities of a farming community in Victorian England.

The play is staged on Thursday May 4 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost£12 or £10 for concessions. Call 01234 354321 to book or for more information.