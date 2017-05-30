Greek legends and Mozart in shows coming to The Place in Bedford

A Greek adventure and a musical look at Mozart’s greatest rival come to the Place in Bedford this week.

The Odyssey promises a compact piece of theatre magic. David Mynne will tell the classical story with just a few simple props, a rubber face and storytelling.

A host of characters including a one-eyed Cyclops, Circe the sorceress and the terrifying sea god Poseidon promise to keep the audience enthralled.The show comes to the venue on Thursday June 1 at 7.30pm.

Mozart and Salieri will be performed at The Place on Friday June 2. The opera follows the apocryphal legend that Antonio Salieri poisoned his rival and fellow composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart out of jealousy over his talent. Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov used the short story Mozart and Salieri by Alexander Pushkin as libretto, which also inspired Peter Shaffer’s stage play and film Amadeus.

The second half of the evening will feature new show A Night in Vienna. Set in the reception area of the Vienna Grand Hotel, three people become entangled in a web of love, affairs and intrigues. The show is a fast-paced journey through the night with songs from Mozart’s most loved operas, accompanied by piano and presented in a fresh interpretation with new English lyrics.

The show is suitable for ages 12 and above. It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12 or £10 for concessions. Call 01234 354321 to book or for more information.