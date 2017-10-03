Great works come to Bedford in new season of concerts

Bedford hosts the first of a series of concerts by the Philharmonia Orchestra this month.

The Corn Exchange hosts an evening titled From The New World on Friday, October 20. The concert comprises Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, Korngold’s Violin Concerto and Dvořák Symphony No. 9, From the New World.

The New World Symphony has been loved by audiences ever since its premiere in 1893. It joins Copland’s musical salute to freedom and the songful violin concerto that Erich Korngold wrote in 1940s Hollywood, performed by Elena Urioste. The concert begins at 7.30pm, with Elena Urioste on lead violin.

The series continues on Wednesday, November 22, with an evening celebrating Shostakovich and Rachmaninov, featuring George Li on piano.

Carnival in Prague is the name of a concert on Friday, February 2, featuring works by Dvořák and Hummel, while further nights in 2018 are dedicated to The Young Mozart and Tchaikovsky. The season ends on May 9 with a concert including works by Wagner and Verdi.

Visit www.philharmonia.co.uk more information about the concerts and to book tickets.