Grease is the word as musical smash returns to MK Theatre

One of the world’s most popular musicals returns to Milton Keynes Theatre this month.

Grease has proved that a musical love story, bursting with denim, cheerleaders, slick hairstyles, rock’n’roll, 1950’s pop culture and an irresistible mix of teenage angst and young romance is timeless and universal.

The show comes to the venue from Monday August 28 to Saturday September 2 in an award-winning production which originally opened in the West End in 1993 where it enjoyed a hugely successful run of six years.

The show has since toured throughout the world playing to sell-out audiences and breaking box office records everywhere, having been seen by more than 12 million people in the UK alone.

The cast includes Tom Parker of The Wanted, who makes his musical theatre debut playing Danny Zuko. He is joined by Danielle Hope, winner of the talent show Over the Rainbow winner, who plays Sandy and Louisa Lytton, known from Strictly Come Dancing, EastEnders, who plays Rizzo.

Tickets cost from £15. Call 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes to book.