Graceful piano sounds to get new season of music started in Bedford

Bedford Music Club’s new season begins this week with a concert by a world-renowned pianist.

Luca Burrato will perform at Bedford Girls’ School on Thursday October 19 at 7.45pm.

The programme comprises Ligeti’s Etudes Book III, Janáček’s Sonata, Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 7, Adès’ Traced Overhead and Schumann’s Humoreske.

The Guardian has said of Luca: “Graceful, analytical, meticulous, Buratto is a name to watch.”

Winner of the Honens Prize in 2015, he has a growing international reputation, and played his debut recital at Wigmore Hall in London in January.

The Bedford Music Club season runs until April.

The concerts draw together some of the finest artists in the fields of baroque ensemble playing, chamber music, song and choral singing.

Tickets cost £18 for adults, £5 for students and £2 for children.

Tickets are available on the door, or can be reserved by emailing enquiries@bedfordmusicclub.co.uk or calling 01234 261811.

Visit the website www.bedfordmusicclub.co.uk for more information about the club and its plans for the new season.