Glorious fun with hit musical Sister Act at Bedford venue

Smash-hit musical Sister Act gets its Bedford premiere at The Place this week courtesy of town theatre company ShowCo.

What started out as a successful film in 1992 has since been developed into a successful show on Broadway and in the West End.

After witnessing a murder committed by her lover Curtis, Deloris Van Cartier, an ambitious disco diva, finds her life taking a surprising spiritual turn when she has to go into hiding in the one place people would never think to look – a convent.

While under the suspicious gaze of the Mother Superior, Deloris starts to form an unlikely bond among her sisters as she helps them find their voices – unexpectedly rediscovering her own along the way.

The show features 25 local performers and is suitable for ages eight an over.

The show will run until Saturday November 19 at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday, and again from Wednesday November 23 to Saturday November 26. Tickets cost £13.Visit theplacetheatre.org.uk to book.