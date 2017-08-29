Get busy with Sooty, Sweep and friends at Corn Exchange

Sooty, Sweep and Soo are heading to Bedford in September with their trademark mix of magic and mayhem.

Direct from CITV, the trio will be accompanied by TV’s Richard Cadell and special guest stars Butch and Ramsbottom at the Corn Exhange on Sunday September 17 at 11am and 2.30pm.

Mr Slater has put Richard in charge of running the show – but nothing is going to plan. Sooty’s magic tricks turn very messy and Sweep’s escapology act has him all tied up. Maybe Soo and her tap dancing will save the day.

There will also be a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.

Richard said: “Sooty can’t wait to be back on tour again.

“Not only will his fans be able to enjoy lots of laughs and fun with the nation’s favourite bear, Sooty and I will also be joined in action by his companions Sweep and Soo as the gang try to stage a talent show. Sooty’s got a new high-powered water pistol for this special occasion – bring your raincoats!”

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for children.

Visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call 01234 718044 to book or for more information.