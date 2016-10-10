Gareth cuts Footloose as hit musical takes to the stage

Worldwide smash hit musical Footloose: The Musical bursts on to the Milton Keynes Theatre stage from October 17 to 22.

Based on the 1984 screen sensation starring Kevin Bacon, Footloose: The Musical tells the story of city boy Ren, who has to move to a rural backwater in America where dancing is banned.

But Ren breaks loose and soon has the whole town up on its feet.

The show features classic ‘80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear it for the Boy and the title track.

The cast includes Gareth Gates as Willard and Maureen Nolan as Vi Moore.

Gareth Gates rose to fame through the inaugural series of Pop Idol in 2001, going on to sell over 5 million records worldwide and have hits across the globe. His version of Unchained Melody sold over a million copies in the UK and is the 3rd best-selling single of the last decade .

More recently Gareth has enjoyed a successful career on stage, with credits including Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Maureen Nolan has been singing with her sisters since she was nine years old, when they became one of Europe’s first girl bands, The Nolans. Best known for their smash hit single I’m in the Mood for Dancing, The Nolans enjoyed phenomenal record sales worldwide, and worked with some of the world’s most respected artists including Frank Sinatra.

Visit www.atgtickets.com/Miiltonkeynes or call 0844 871 7652 to book tickets or for more information.