Fresh twist on classic tale of Sleeping Beauty at Sharnbrook Mill

A novel and witty take on the tale of the beautiful princess who faces the wrath of a wicked witch is coming to Sharnbrook Mill Theatre.

The family pantomime Sleeping Beauty is being performed at the venue from Friday December 9 to Saturday December 17.

This version of the classic tale is written by Tony Bradford and Tina Webster. It features some new characters and some new storylines but also contains all the expected elements of traditional pantomime – song, dance, buffoonery, slapstick, cross dressing, in-jokes, topical references, audience participation, and mild innuendo.

Alexandra Goodbody, of Sharnbrook Mill Theatre Trust, said: “Not only will you be dazzled by the delightful costumes, you might even come across a dragon!”

The show runs nightly at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on December 10, 11 and 17.

Tickets cost from £7 to £13.

They can be bought by vosot www.sharnbrookmilltheatre.co.uk or in person from Twinkle Twinkle Boutique, High Street, Sharnbrook.

Visit the theatre’s website www.sharnbrookmilltheatre.co.uk or call 01234 782474 for more information about the show.