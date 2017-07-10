Find out why it’s Mind over Matter for Sir Ranulph at Bedford show

Sir Ranulph Fiennes will share stories of his extraordinary life at a special event at the Corn Exhange in Bedford this week.

Having completed the Marathon des Sables - dubbed the toughest footrace on Earth - earlier in May aged 71, the man widely regarded as the world’s greatest living explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes recount his story in a show called Mind over Matter.

Sir Ranulph’s exploits, escapades and expeditions have taken him in almost every direction around the globe, including the 52,000 mile odyssey through both poles in the first circumpolar navigation of the Earth (1979-82), the first unsupported crossing of Antarctica (1993) and the first crossing of the Antarctic Continent by foot

Sir Ranulph has led more than 30 expeditions, climbed to the highest peak on the planet to become the oldest Briton to do so, discovered the lost Arabian city of Ubar, climbed one of the world’s toughest ascents - the dreaded North Face of the Eiger - and conquered the first 7x7x7 Challenge - seven marathons, on seven continents, in seven consecutive days just three months after a massive heart attack.

The show comes to the venue on Friday July 14. Call 01234 718044 to book.