Festive tradition returns as Nutcracker takes to stage

English National Ballet presents its acclaimed production of The Nutcracker at Milton Keynes Theatre next week.

Last year saw English National Ballet’s most successful Nutcracker run on record, when more than 73,000 people saw the show. This year’s tour of Wayne Eagling’s version continues the company’s tradition of presenting a Nutcracker production every year since 1950, its founding year.

On a sparkling Christmas Eve in a frost-dusted Edwardian London, Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker doll discover a magical world where she battles with the Mouse King and meets a handsome stranger.

As the air grows colder Clara and her valiant Nutcracker take a hot air balloon ride across London to the glistening Land of Snow where her adventure really begins.

Based on a concept by Toer van Schayk and Wayne Eagling, Nutcracker has choreography by Wayne Eagling and music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, performed live by the English National Ballet Philharmonic, with design by Peter Farmer and lighting by David Richardson.

The Nutcracker runs from Wednesday November 23 to Saturday November 26. Visit www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes or call 0844 871 7652.