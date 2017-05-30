Festival of fun for families as top theatre comes to Bedford

Children’s arts festival June Arts Jam is back from Sunday June 4 to Saturday June 24 with even more performances in Bedford.

Full House, the company organising the festival, has selected a range of performances to bring to Bedford’s cultural and community venues, promising something for everyone.

The very young can enjoy One Little Word at Bedford Central Library,while young and old alike can savour a magical and musical take on The Elves and The Shoemaker at The Place.

The Indian subcontinent will be coming to the John Bunyan Museum with the legends of The Tales of Birbal, whilst St Cuthbert’s Hall will host the comical and poignant Happily Ever After, based on the story King & King by Linda De Haan and Stern Nijland.

There’s wide-eyed wonder with innovative immersive audio performance Day Dreamers in the ground of The Higgins, and families can expect drama and fun in Twentyseventeen, a unique performance created by young people from Ridgeway School at Trinity Arts & Leisure.

June Arts Jam programmer Ben Miles said: “As someone who grew up in the area, I feel incredibly proud to be in a position to select the best work that’s out there for children and bring it back to where I live. If you’ve not been to one of these fantastic venues in Bedford before, now’s your chance to check it out and have an extra special experience.”

Visit www.fullhouse.org.uk for full details.ull House