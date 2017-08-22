Family classic comes to town park for open-air production in Bedford

Ratty, Mole, Toad and friends are heading to Bedford next week for an open-air production of Wind in the Willows.

The family classic comes to the Bedford on Saturday September 2.

The irrepressible Mr Toad and his companions will embark on the adventure of a lifetime, culminating in a colourful battle to save Toad Hall from the mischievous weasels.

The show is presented by Immersion Theatre, which will bring its trademark energy to the riverbank with heaps of audience interaction, colourful costumes, toe-tapping music and larger-than-life characters.

Immersion Theatre was established in 2010 by producers James Tobias and Rochelle Parry. The company’s initial creations saw Immersion produce work in a variety of off-West End venues where their distinctive concepts and fearless re-workings of predominantly classic texts quickly earned them a reputation as one of London’s most innovative theatre companies.

Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and a picnic, or enjoy refreshments sold at the event.

The show runs from 3pm to 5pm. Tickets cost from £11.21 to £47.32.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk to book.