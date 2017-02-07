Explore the art of the duo at a unique jazz concert in Bedford

Bedford-based Conscia Jazz bringing the duo of Mark Pringle and Tom Syson tExpo the Quarry Theatre bar on Wednesday February 15.

Award-winning pianist Mark Pringle and unique young trumpeter Tom Syson will explore the art of the duo at the event.

Embracing influences from the golden early years of jazz and the contemporary avantgarde, the pair aim to evoke times past and present and combine nostalgia with radicalism.

The duo use composed material as a starting point for developing music through improvisation, promising unexpected moments of playfulness, dark intensity and beauty.

Tom says the pair “retain a focus on purity of expression and song-like melody”. He added: “ Each performance is not only slightly different, but significantly so. Sparks fly across the listening room through lively interplay.

“Please come and join the ever growing local jazz community for a late Valentines day celebration.”

The music will start at 8pm. The informal event will have a short interval between two 45-minute sets. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for concessions and are available in advance at conscia.org or on the door.