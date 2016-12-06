Explore a wrecked Bedford in miniature at town museum

An extraordinary artwork described as “a monumental post-apocalyptic landscape in miniature” goes on show in Beford next week.

Aftermath Dislocation Principle is the creation of artist and musician Jimmy Cauty, best known for co-founding the electronica collective The KLF. It is constructed as a dystopian model village set somewhere in a mythical Bedfordshire where only the police remain in an otherwise deserted, wrecked and dislocated land.

The work is in 1:87 scale, housed in a 40ft shipping container, and viewed through observation ports. The original model took nine months to make with a team of five full time assistants, and was a highlight of Banksyʼs Dismaland in 2015.

The work ends a national tour when it goes on display at The Panacea Museum in Newnham Road from December 13. A closing ceremony will take place on Friday December 23, when what are described as “The Seven Horns of the End Time Sound System” will sound, starting a clock counting down to 12.23am on Christmas Day, set as the “end time” for the tour.

The museum is open from midday to 5pm daily. Admission is free. Visit www.panaceatrust.org for more information.