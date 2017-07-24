Ever-popular Shakespeare comedy comes to Harlington Manor

Award-winning Shooting Stars Theatre Company come to Harlington Manor this summer with a fresh interpretation of Twelfth Night.

Twelfth Night is one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, and is a play about love in all its excess.

Twins Viola and Sebastian, are separated in a shipwreck. Both eventually land on different shores of a country called Illyria, each one assuming the other has drowned.

A young girl alone in the world, Viola decides to don male clothing and present herself to Duke Orsino, the ruler of Illyria, as a young man. Soon, under the name of Cesario, she is his most trusted servant, and is sent to woo Olivia, a countess he is madly in love with, on his behalf. Viola does her duty but in her heart realises that she herself has fallen in love with Orsino.

There follows confused identity, cross-dressing, cross-garters and comedy aplenty.

The audience are invited to stay on after the show to be entertained by local bands and performances into the evening.

The play runs on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6 from 5pm. Tickets cost £15.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk to book or www.shootingstarstheatre.co.uk for more about the company.