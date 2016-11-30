European baroque group on the way back to Bedford Music Club

A baroque group will make the trip from Amsterdam to Bedford for a show taking on Thursday December 1.

Fantasticus return to Bedford Music Club following a memorable performance in 2014.

They will perform an intriguing programme called Moravian Mystery and English Fantasy.

The mysterious instrumental music from 17th century middle Europe is remarkable for its abstraction, free-form and quasi-improvisatory virtuoso flourishes.

On the other side of the continent, there are striking similarities in the English Fantasia-Suites that developed independently in England, equally full of mystery.

The concert is the second of six evenings of classical music that take place between October and May every year.

Bedford Music Club draws together some of the finest artists in the fields of baroque ensemble playing, chamber music, song and choral singing, including a recital in March 2017 by opera singer Kitty Whately, accompanied on the piano by Bedford Music Club artistic director William Vann.

It takes place at Bunyan Meeting, Mill Street.

Visit the website www.bedfordmusicclub.co.uk for more details.