Enjoy tributes to top acts at family-friendly Bedford festival

The UK’s only touring tribute festival is coming to Bedford Park for the first time this weekend.

The Fake Festivals tour features acts paying tribte to Queen, The Jam and the Arctic Moneys, plus five support acts getting their first taste of the festival stage.

Jez Lee, owner of Fake Festivals and organiser of Bedford Fake Festival, is delighted to be bringing the tour to the town. He said: “We’re really looking forward to providing an event with a real community feel and giving people a day to remember, with some world-class music to enjoy.

“It’s a great location and we’ll be holding a variety of family-friendly entertainment outside the marquee throughout the day, as well as food and drink stands.

“We remain committed to bringing live music into the heart of communities where local people can enjoy a day out in their local park with friends and family for a great day of fun at an affordable cost.”

The entertainment starts on Saturday June 24 at midday.

Advance tickets cost £21 or £12.50 for ages ten to 17. Under-tens are admitted free of charge.

Visit www.fakefestivals.co.uk to book or for more information.