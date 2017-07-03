Enjoy a taste of great music and food at Bedford festival

A free food festival takes place in Bedford on Saturday July 8 – with a lively accompaniment of live music.

Taste Bedford is set in the surroundings of the embankmentand promises to showcase unique culinary experiences and great music.

Headlining the food stage will be Phil Fanning from award-winning restaurant Paris House. Phil is executive chef and owner of the fine dining restaurant based on the Woburn Estate.

Headlining the bandstand will be singer songwriter Mark Morriss, who made his name fronting indie outfit The Bluetones. Mark was at the helm as the band scored 14 top ten singles and three top ten albums and he has also enjoyed a successful solo career.

Also gracing the stage are Rebecca de Winter, My Girl the River, Brass Knuckle and Wang Dang Doodle – all held together by the Roll Your Own Records DJ crew

Organiser Anne Harnan said: “Taste Bedford will be like no other free outdoor event in Bedford.

“We want to raise the foodie profile of the town and showcase the region’s best chefs and producers. We’re also bringing some unique street food stalls to town, all against the backdrop of some amazing music.”

See bedpop.co.uk for more.