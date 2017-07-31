Enjoy a classical take on film music at the Bedford Proms

The Bedford Proms returns to Bedford Park on Sunday August 6 – with concertgoers promised a very special night at the movies.

The London Gala Orchestra, joined by Bedford Choral Society, will play classical favourites alongside exquisite renditions of popular film soundtracks, which will appeal to the whole family.

The concert will feature guest soloists Australian tenor Daniel Koek,who played Jean ValJean in Les Miserables in the West End, and rising classical star, soprano Joanna Forest. Completing the line-up will be world renowned opera singer Alison Buchanan, originally from Bedford but now living in the USA.

The evening will end with a spectacular firework display.

To fit in with the cinema theme, special additions to the night include the DeLorean car from Back To The Future, along with some remarkable owls to evoke the world of the Harry Potter films.

The events gets underway at 5.15pm when the Pilgrim School Choir perform, followed at 6pm by the Redford School of Speech & Drama. The main concert begins at 7pm.

General admission tickets cost £32.50 for adults and £5 for children.

Visit www.bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk to book.