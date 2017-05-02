Emotional work on stage as students showcase skills in Bedford

Promising talent comes to the stage in Bedford next week when a group of students stage what promises to be an emotional piece of theatre.

Three members of the performing arts degree course at the University of Bedfordshire have set up a company called Advanced Theatre. They will present Flowers in the Desert by playwright DM Larson at the studio theatre at the University’s Bedford campus.

Sophia Danylyszyn, who performs in the play, said: “There’s a bit of everything in it in terms of genre.

“It is a comedy, a drama, even at times it is melodramatic. It brings out every human emotion it possibly can and it can bring diverse styles of performance to the audience.”

The play is set in 1987 in Trinity, New Mexico, and is about a group of troubled teenage girls who live in a remote group home in the desert. The girls all have different stories to tell of how they came to the home.

Sophia takes various roles in the play, along with colleague Chloe Marjot. The show is directed by Letia Suleman.

Sophia added: “This is our last third year show which means a lot to us, as it is the culmination of three years work and we want to share our last performance with as many people as we can.”

The performance is suitable for bages 16 and above and takes place on Thursday May 11, starting at 6.30pm.

Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/AdvancedTheatre for more information.