Ease into the week with night of jazz at the Bedford Arms

Acclaimed musicians will be blending their talents at the next Monday Night Jazz session at the Bedford Arms in Bromham Road on June 26.

Clarinetist and tenor saxophonist Mark Crooks returns to the venue, where he will be joined by Colin Oxley on guitar, Arnie Somogyi on double bass and Mark Hale on drums.

Mark has played in all of London’s top jazz venues and at jazz festivals up and down the country.

A recent highlight was a week’s engagement at Ronnie Scott’s with the John Critchinson Quartet opposite the Mingus Big Band. He was invited to play the part of Artie Shaw in a gala tribute concert in Dublin in January 2006.

Colin was voted Jazz Musician of the Year in 2000 by the Worshipful Company of Musicians. In between touring and recording, Colin is a professor at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

Among numerous recording credits, Colin has recorded two successful piano trio albums with the late Colin Purbrook and in San Francisco with Dave Newton. In recent ears he has toured widely in Japan and produced several albums for Japanese record labels.

The music starts at 8.30pm start with £5 suggested contributions to pay the musicians for their time.