Duo of musicians perform at jazz night at Bedford Arms

Alto saxophonist Ronan Perett and guitarist Ben Lee will perform at the Bedford Arms Monday Night Jazz next week.

The duo can be heard from 8.30pm.

Originally from Cornwall, Ronan studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London and graduated with a first class honours degree in 2015.

He has performed at many venues and festivals as a sideman and leader, including the London Jazz Festival, Birmingham Jazz Festival, Brecon Jazz Festival, Belfast Carnival, the Royal Festival Hall, the Purcell Room, the Olympic Statium, the Vortex, the 606, the Forge, King’s Place, the Oval, the Dominion Theatre, Newbury Racecourse, the Thames Festival, the London Marathon, Dempsey’s, the Cable Cafe, the Royal Albert, the Green Note, the Crypt, the Cadbury Factory and many others.

Ronan also plays in and writes for the group Avisya Rhythm, which is a new group that has grown from exploring different ways of using rhythm in writing and playing music.

Their influences include jazz and groove music, classical music, traditional and contemporary world music and folk music.

Joining Ronan will be Birmingham Conservatoire Graduate Guitarist Ben Lee.

Ben has had many opportunities to collaborate with talented colleagues and learn from tutors such as Jez Franks, Percy Pursglove, Andrew Bain, Mike Williams and Hans Koller. His musical influences include Wes Montgomery, John Schofield, The Beatles and Grant Green.

Audience members are asked to pay £5 per person to pay the musicians for their performance.