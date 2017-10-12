Duet of ballets in Milton Keynes

The English National Ballet will make a return to Milton Keynes Theatre with two productions.

Kenneth MacMillan’s masterpiece Song of the Earth and Frank Andersen’s recreation of the beloved classic La Sylphide are coming to the area from Tuesday to Saturday, October 17 to 21.

Song of the Earth is inspired by Mahler’s haunting song cycle Das Lied von der Erde, MacMillan brings music, poetry and choreography together to capture the fragility of life, and its constant renewal.

Three central figures portray the bittersweet reality of love, loss, and mortality: a Woman, a Man and an enigmatic Messenger.

First performed in 1965, Song of the Earth was a point of departure for MacMillan’s choreography, surprising and captivating audiences and critics.

A spokesman for the English National Ballet said the company is honoured to add this revered MacMillan work to its repertoire.

It has been described by the Financial Times as a piercing art of work.

La Sylphide is set on the morning of James’s wedding to his sweet fiancée Effy. James awakens from a dream to see a mysterious and tantalising Sylphide before him.

His obsession with her sets off a fateful sequence of events where joy turns to sorrow, love to betrayal and infatuation to tragedy.

August Bournonville’s classic romantic ballet is devotedly recreated by Eva Kloborg and Frank Andersen in this captivating production, and is accompanied by an enchanting score, played live by the English National Ballet Philharmonic.

Tickets cost from £13.90 to £49.90 with matinee performances starting at 2.30pm on the Thursday and Saturday of the run.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or, alternatively, visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.