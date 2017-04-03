Derek’s Irish eyes to smile at Bedford Corn Exchange show

He performed at this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Trafalgar Square and has had hits across the world.

And now audiences in Bedford can see Irish music star Derek Ryan close up when he performs at the Corn Exchange on Thursday April 6.

The singer-songwriter has toured the world in his former boy band guise with D-Side and has had top 10 hits in the UK and a number one in Japan.

Derek made his Canadian debut in December as a guest with Daniel O’Donnell on two arena concerts at Niagara Falls and will also feature in a special broadcast across 300 stations in America this month as a guest of Daniel, who has recorded a number of Derek’s songs.

Derek’s concert tour includes a mix of old favourites, classic country and Derek’s own original material.

Among the highlights of the show is the moment the band and performance is stripped back, where Derek is left alone with his guitar on stage. To Derek, this is a chance for his audience to get to know him better, and know more about the music.

The Carlow man, who was awarded ‘Songwriter of the Year’ at last June’s International Classical Music Awards, released two albums last October, both charting in the Irish national charts in the top 10.

Visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk to book or for more information.