Dark play comes to Bedford

Leading playwright John Godber’s trademark keen observation and biting humour infuse a production in Bedford this week.

Weekend Breaks tells the story of Martin Dawson, who is at a crossroads in his life. He is a lecturer in theatre studies who is trying to make it as a stand-up comedian. And he has had an affair.

Martin is working on a film script, and decides to rent a cottage in the Lake District to give himself some peace and quiet, and time to work on his script. But he’s also invited his parents to join him.

It is 13 years since Joan and Len came to the Lakes. It rained all week. They both have health issues, Joan is a complete pessimist - who hates the Lakes and is always reminding people of that - and Len has a couple of skeletons rattling away in the cupboard waiting to break out.

John Godber is one of the most performed playwright of the present day. His works include Bouncers, Shakers, September in the Rain and

Theatre company Certain Age is presenting the show at The Place from Thursday to Saturday October 26 to 28.

Tickets cost £10 or adults and £8 for concessions. Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book.