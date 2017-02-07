Dance classic The Red Shoes on way to Milton Keynes

It has seduced audiences and inspired generations of dancers with its tale of obsession – and now The Red Shoes is coming to Milton Keynes.

The story tells of Victoria Page, who lives to dance, but whose ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Matthew Bourne’s new adaptation of the Powell and Pressburger film reunites him with his regular award-winning collaborators. It is set to a new score arranged by Terry Davies, using the music of golden-age Hollywood composer, Bernard Herrmann – most famous for his collaborations with Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles and Martin Scorsese.

Victoria Page, immortalised on screen by Moira Shearer, will be performed by Ashley Shaw, most recently seen across the UK and internationally as Aurora in Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty. Rising star, Cordelia Braithwaite, will also play the role, along with Sleeping Beauty favourite Katrina Lyndon in her principal role debut at certain performances.

The show runs at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday February 14 to Saturday February 18. Tickets cost from £15.50. Visit www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes or call 0844 871 7652 to book or for more information.