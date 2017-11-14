Curtain falls but show goes on with hit musical comedy in Bedford

Theatre company ShowCo is going out in style as it presents its final production, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

The smash-hit musical will be staged at The Place in Bedford from Tuesday November 21 to Saturday November 25.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels the Musical is a caper about two fraudsters who are both equally determined to outwit each other, as well as anyone unlucky enough to cross their paths.

It is based on the classic comedy film starring Sir Michael Caine and Steve Martin, set in French Riviera and its decadent underworld, where two seasoned swindlers attempt to hoodwink a millionaire heiress. As the pair compete in the true art of the con, they discover there is only room for one of them.

But the show brings down the curtain on ShowCo after 23 years.

Jane Dudeney, from ShowCo, said: “This production is the fittingly splendid finale we hoped it would be for, over the summer, the sad decision was taken to close ShowCo as a society. We are enormously grateful to Jenny and her team for ploughing on through these difficult circumstances, producing a show which everyone can be truly proud of.”

Tickets cost £13.50. Visit theplacetheatre.org.uk to book.