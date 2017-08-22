Curious modern classic set to return to Milton Keynes

One of the most acclaimed plays of recent times returns to Milton Keynes Theatre next month for a two-week run.

The multi-award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time comes to the venue from Monday September 4 to Saturday September 16.

The play received seven Olivier Awards in 2013, including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design and five Tony Awards on Broadway including Best Play.

It tells the story of Christopher Boone, who is 15 years old. He stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, and Christopher is under suspicion.

He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington. He has an extraordinary brain, and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.

He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

Tickets cost from £16.50. Visit www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes or call 0844 871 7652 to book or for more information.