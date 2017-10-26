Consider yourself at a Bedford musical

Britain’s largest youth theatre company will turn the Corn Exchange into Victorian London next week when the musical Oliver! takes to the stage.

Lionel Bart’s much-loved show is based on Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist.

It follows the tale of the malnourished orphan in a workhouse who becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sykes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Oliver! boasts one of the greatest scores in musical theatre, featuring songs including Consider Yourself, Food Glorious Food, You’ve Got To Pick A Pocket Or Two, I’d Do Anything and Who Will Buy?

It will be presented by Rare Productions from Tuesday, October 31, to Saturday, November 4.

Full-priced tickets cost £16.

Call the box office on 01234 718044 or visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk to book tickets.