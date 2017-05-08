Comedy royalty is coming to town for big Ent Shed night

A mixed bill of comedy is promised on Thursday May 11 as Bedford hosts one of Britain’s most acclaimed comics.

Northern Irishman Martin Mor headlines the Castle Comedy night at the Gordon Arms Ent Shed. The Guardian describes him as “a comedy Institution” and with 30 years’ experience as a professional performer he has established himself as one of the UK’s most popular and in-demand comedians.

He is credited with inspiring Frankie Boyle, whom he has supported on tour, and has also supported Lee Evans, Steve Coogan, and even Tina Turner.

Opening the show is the award-winning Chris Stokes, who is known for his wry humour and has supported the likes of Milton Jones, Pete Firman and Stewart Francis on tour taken four critically acclaimed solo shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

And Cally Beaton brings her sassy and revealing stand up to the show. She is being hotly tipped for big things and features in Chortle’s One to Watch 2017 list.

The MC for the night is Castle Comedy favourite Paul Revill.

Doors open 7.30pm, with the show starting at 8.15pm. Tickets cost £10. Call 07736 060541 or visit www. castlecomedy.co.uk to book.