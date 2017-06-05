Colourful takes on the Bard in outdoor theatre shows in Bedford

Outdoor theatre returns to town this week when two Shakespeare plays are performed at the Pavilion Cafe in Bedford Park.

Oddsocks Productions, known for their lighthearted shows, present Romeo & Juliet on Friday June 9 and Macbeth on Saturday June 10.

The plays will be followed by more Shakespeare in the form of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, performed by Handlebar Theatre at the Kiosk in Russel Park on Thursday July 6, and the family show Wind in the Willows, presented by Immersion Theatre, on Saturday September 2.

Pavilion Cafe proprietor Emma Garrett said: “Our first Shakespeare in the Park was in 2015 in collaboration with Big Theatre, and such was its success that we were encouraged to mount two performances in 2016 bringing the wonderful Oddsocks Productions to Bedford, with their hilarious adaptations of Shakespeare’s Much Ado about Nothing and Macbeth.

“They played to sell-out audiences and we are delighted that they are back this year.”

Both shows start at 7pm. Tickets cost £16.52 to £62.18.

Visit eventbrite.co.uk for details about Romeo & Juliet, Macbeth and Wind in the Willows. See handlebards.com/tickets for details about A Midsummer Night’s Dream.