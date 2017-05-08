Classic of theatre comes to Bedford in Place production

Ibsen’s classic domestic tragedy Hedda Gabley takes to the stage in Bedford next week.

The play was recently a huge success at the National Theatre in a new version by Patrick Marber and comes to The Place from Tuesday May 16 to Saturday May 20 in a crisp modern translation by Kenneth McLeish.

The play tells the story of fiery Hedda Gabler, a general’s daughter who is trapped in a loveless marriage to an obsessive academic. Add her former lover, his latest flame and a manipulative judge, and one of theatre’s greatest plays ensues.

Hedda Gabler has shocked and enthralled audiences all around the world since its first performance in 1891. In 2011 a production in the Iranian capital Tehran was stopped and taken to court for being ‘vulgar’, ‘hedonistic’ and showing symbols of ‘sexual slavery cult’.

The play is being presented by the Bedford-based Swan Swan Theatre Company.

Spokesman Bill Lay said: “The production fizzes with jealousy, bitchy in-fighting and sexual tension.

“Hedda Gabler is rarely performed in Bedford – this is an opportunity not to be missed.”

Tickets cost £10 or £8 for concessions. Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book.