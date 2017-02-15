Cinematic classic comes to Milton Keynes stage in new adaptation

A masterpiece of cinema will be brought to life on stage in Milton Keynes next week.

Federico Fellini’s 1957 Oscar-winning film La Strada comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in a new adaptation directed by Olivier Award nominee Sally Cookson.

La Strada tells the tragic and tender tale of wide-eyed Gelsomina who is sold by her impoverished mother to the brutish strongman Zampano, a travelling sideshow performer. Their journey through the Italian countryside leads them to a ragtag touring circus where they meet Il Matto, the free-spirited tightrope walker, who tries to rekindle Gelsomina’s broken spirit.

Sally said: “Fellini’s iconic film has always fascinated me and the thought of using it as a starting point to make a piece of theatre was one I couldn’t resist. We will be attempting to find a theatricality to re-imagine this story of human suffering, longing and redemption.”

Featuring live music and original songs, La Strada brings together a multi-skilled cast of performers and musicians.

The show runs from Monday, February 20, to Saturday, February 25. Tickets cost from £15. Visit www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes or call 0844 871 7652 to book or for more information.