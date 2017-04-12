Churches feeling passionate for play to be shown at Place

A free screening of the Passion Play which was performed in Bedford last year is taking place in Bedford.

The film was created by media students at Bedford College and will be shown with a short documentary at the end which depicts the making of the film.

There will be three showings of the film on Saturday April 15 starting at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm in the event organised by Hope Bedfordshire.

This time last year, more than 100 people from many different churches and community drama organisations worked together to stage the first Passion Play to take place in Bedford for over 30 years.

As the anniversary approaches, organisers are hoping that many people will come along to the event.

Hope Bedfordshire started in 2008 as part of a larger national initiative to see churches working together and doing more for their local communities.

Since then it has overseen many local projects including free fun days, joint worship celebrations and community action schemes.

As tickets for the screening are free, people are advised to book their tickets in advance.

For further information about the organisation or to book free tickets visit www.hopebeds.org