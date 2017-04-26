Celebrate the best things in life with inspirational play on Bedford stage

An uplifting play about depression and the lengths we go to for those we love comes to Bedford next week.

Every Brilliant Thing is being staged at the Quarry Theatre on Tuesday, May 2, at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

It tells the story of a six-year-old who has been told that his mum is in hospital.

His dad says she’s done something stupid and that she finds it hard to be happy.

So the industrious youngster sets off to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world and everything that is worth living for.

This includes ice cream, water fights, things with stripes, laughing so hard you shoot milk out of your nose and rollercoasters.

The show involves members of the audience, making each performance unique.

The play has received much critical acclaim, with the Guardian describing it as “heart-wrenching, hilarious – possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see, full stop”, and the Sunday Times hailing it as “absurdly cherishable” and “fantastically likeable.” The Telegraph called it “funny, clever and surprisingly uplifting”.

Tickets cost £12.50 or £10.50 for concessions. The play lasts for 60 minutes and is suitable for ages 13 and above. Call 01234 362269 to book.