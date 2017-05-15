Burlesque and drag combine at Extravaganza in Bedford

Some of the world’s most popular burlesque and drag acts are coming to Bedford for a special party night at the Empire club on Friday May 19.

Organisers Victoria Kahl and Chris White believes the venue will be the perfect setting for the event, called Extravaganza – and are encouraging the audience to dress up for the occasion.

Victoria said: “I’m passionate about drag, beauty and femininity. I want to help create something amazing where I live, and best of all, a show I really want to see myself.

“I’m a huge fan of drag queens, and I’ve been attending shows for a few years now across the UK. We’ve had the beginnings small scene here, especially when the Glambassador of Bedford, Eddie Adams, was in town.”

Chris said: ““I’m a big fan of going out in Bedfordshire. Since moving here from London two years ago, I have always been impressed with the wealth of entertainment in the town and I know our event will just add to it.”

Acts include Joe Black, Virgin Xtravaganzah, Aurora Galore, Lady Stephen and Rosy Apples.

The show runs from 9pm until late. Tickets cost £16.90. Visit www.skiddle.com or www.extravaganza-bedford.co.uk to book or for more information.