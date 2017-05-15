Search

Burlesque and drag combine at Extravaganza in Bedford

Aurora Galore, one of the artists performing

Aurora Galore, one of the artists performing

Some of the world’s most popular burlesque and drag acts are coming to Bedford for a special party night at the Empire club on Friday May 19.

Organisers Victoria Kahl and Chris White believes the venue will be the perfect setting for the event, called Extravaganza – and are encouraging the audience to dress up for the occasion.

Victoria said: “I’m passionate about drag, beauty and femininity. I want to help create something amazing where I live, and best of all, a show I really want to see myself.

“I’m a huge fan of drag queens, and I’ve been attending shows for a few years now across the UK. We’ve had the beginnings small scene here, especially when the Glambassador of Bedford, Eddie Adams, was in town.”

Chris said: ““I’m a big fan of going out in Bedfordshire. Since moving here from London two years ago, I have always been impressed with the wealth of entertainment in the town and I know our event will just add to it.”

Acts include Joe Black, Virgin Xtravaganzah, Aurora Galore, Lady Stephen and Rosy Apples.

The show runs from 9pm until late. Tickets cost £16.90. Visit www.skiddle.com or www.extravaganza-bedford.co.uk to book or for more information.