Britain’s Got Talent star tells a magical story at The Place in Bedford

Theatre, illusion, video and puppetry combine in an enchanting show coming to The Place in Bedford next week.

Award-winning comedy magician Christian Lee presents Pop! on Wednesday, May 31. With a narrative inspired by the work of Samuel Beckett, the adventure takes place on a deserted beach, where the performer finds himself lost and all alone except for the seagulls that fly overhead.

The story follows the magical journey of Christian, who with his faithful teddy bear, deckchair and fantastic basket of tricks is all set for a lovely day at the seaside when the day takes a turn and things don’t quite work out as planned.

Christian plays a silly but dedicated character in this mystical world of mirth, mayhem and frolics, where he constructs increasingly elaborate ways to attract the attention of passing vessels and spends his time with imaginary friends creating amazing magical tricks.

Christian was a semi-finalist of Britain’s Got Talent 2016, and winner of CBBC’s The Slammer and is an associate of the Inner Magic Circle.

The show is suitable for ages three to eight. Tickets cost £10 or £8.50.

Call 01234 354321 or see www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book.