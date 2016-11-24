Britain’s Got Talent coming to Luton

Bedfordshire’s best performers are invited to rise to the challenge next month as Britain’s Got Talent rolls into Luton.

Producers from Thames TV, makers of the show, will be at the California Inn on Chapel Street on December 12 as they go through the first round of local auditions.

And they are keen to sample the local talent!

Thames TV producer Marcus Rose said: “We are looking forward to meeting a lot of new talent at the California Inn that could take part in Britain’s Got Talent.”

Those who pass the first round of auditions will be in line for a chance of TV stardom in front of judges Simon Cowell and David Walliams.

And it’s a delight for the California Inn, which was relaunched in July this year.

Tina Haynes, owner of Cali Bars, said: “It’s an honour to have been approached to host the Luton auditions for Britain’s Got Talent.

“Here at the Cali, we’re very proud of the live entertainment we put on and we can’t wait to show Thames TV the talent our area has to offer.”

Auditions will take place at the California Inn on Chapel Street from 8pm to 11pm on Monday, December 12.

Those wishing to audition should register by emailing info@cali-bars.co.uk with their details, including their name, phone number and a brief description of their act, by 5pm on Friday, December 9.