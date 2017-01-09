Bright jazz star will light up Monday at Bedford Arms

Monday night jazz continues next week at the Bedford Arms in Bromham Road with one of the brightest emerging stars of her generation.

Rachael Cohen is a London-based alto saxophonist and composer. Her skills as a composer and improviser have gained her a great deal of attention in the UK and beyond.

Originally hailing from the Shetlands, Rachael studied at Edinbrugh with some of the UK’s most admired musicians, including saxophonist Martin Kershaw and pianist Lynda Cochrane.

As lead alto for a number of years in both the National Youth Jazz Orchestra of Scotland and Tommy Smith’s Youth Jazz Orchestra, she played alongside great British and international artists such as Joe Locke, Arild Andersen and Tommy Smit.

She recorded her critically-acclaimed debut album Halftime in 2012, which catapulted Cohen’s reputation to one of the premier new voices of her generation in the UK’s jazz and improvised music scene, earning her a spot in Mojo magazine’s top ten jazz albums of 2014. Rachael has since toured extensively across the UK and continues to be a mainstay at London clubs such as Ronnie Scott’s and the Vortex.

Music starts at 8.30pm, with £5 suggested contributions.